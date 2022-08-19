Good News For Maridose, DEA Grants A Cannabis Cultivation License For Research

Maridose LLC, a cannabis-focused pharmaceutical company in Maine, received its license from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Department of Justice for the bulk manufacture of cannabis to supply marijuana, cannabis extracts and THC to researchers.
On a mission to provide consumers with superior products that target important health and wellness conditions, Maridose is the seventh company to receive such a license.
Image By Maridose
Richard Shain, gounder of Maridose, said that the license was “the culmination of over five years of working with the DEA and enables Maridose to legally sell a wide variety of cannabis products through the DEA to researchers and DEA-licensed pharmaceutical companies in the United States and internationally.”
Previous Licenses Awarded By DEA
The first DEA cultivation registration was awarded in 1968 to a farm functioning as part of the University of Mississippi which made it the only source for research cannabis in the United States for over 50 years.
At that time, the DEA noted that it “took an important step to increase opportunities for medical and scientific research.” After that, the DEA did not award another cannabis bulk manufacturing license until 2021.
Among the 7 licenses granted are:
- The National Center for Development of Natural Products, aka University of Mississippi
- Scottsdale Research Institute, Cave Creek, Arizona.
- Biopharmaceutical Research Co., Castroville, California.
- Groff North America, Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
- Royal Emerald Pharmaceuticals, Desert Hot Springs, California.
This year, the DEA licensed Irvine Labs in Huntington Beach, California, and now Maridose.
Bright Green Corp., a Fort Lauderdale-based company with conditional approval from the DEA to produce cannabis, made headlines in May when it was listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NASDAQ: BGXX.
All researchers working with DEA-licensed bulk manufacturers must also be approved by the federal agency to conduct cannabis studies.
Photo: Courtesy of Girl With Red Hat On Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.