Good News For Maridose, DEA Grants A Cannabis Cultivation License For Research

Maridose LLC, a cannabis-focused pharmaceutical company in Maine, received its license from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Department of Justice for the bulk manufacture of cannabis to supply marijuana, cannabis extracts and THC to researchers.

On a mission to provide consumers with superior products that target important health and wellness conditions, Maridose is the seventh company to receive such a license.

Image By Maridose

Richard Shain, gounder of Maridose, said that the license was “the culmination of over five years of working with the DEA and enables Maridose to legally sell a wide variety of cannabis products through the DEA to researchers and DEA-licensed pharmaceutical companies in the United States and internationally.”

Previous Licenses Awarded By DEA

The first DEA cultivation registration was awarded in 1968 to a farm functioning as part of the University of Mississippi which made it the only source for research cannabis in the United States for over 50 years.

At that time, the DEA noted that it “took an important step to increase opportunities for medical and scientific research.” After that, the DEA did not award another cannabis bulk manufacturing license until 2021.

Among the 7 licenses granted are:

The National Center for Development of Natural Products , aka University of Mississippi

, aka University of Mississippi Scottsdale Research Institute , Cave Creek, Arizona.

, Cave Creek, Arizona. Biopharmaceutical Research Co. , Castroville, California.

, Castroville, California. Groff North America , Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

, Red Lion, Pennsylvania. Royal Emerald Pharmaceuticals, Desert Hot Springs, California.

This year, the DEA licensed Irvine Labs in Huntington Beach, California, and now Maridose.

Bright Green Corp., a Fort Lauderdale-based company with conditional approval from the DEA to produce cannabis, made headlines in May when it was listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NASDAQ: BGXX.

All researchers working with DEA-licensed bulk manufacturers must also be approved by the federal agency to conduct cannabis studies.

Photo: Courtesy of Girl With Red Hat On Unsplash