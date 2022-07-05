Bright Green, Staffing 360 Solutions And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With the US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX disclosed that the CEO Ed Robinson is stepping down, while the company’s board has named Chairman of the Board, Terry Rafih, as interim CEO. Bright Green shares fell 0.4% to $2.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF reported a $4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Staffing 360 Solutions shares dipped 19.9% to $4.95 in after-hours trading.
- Paul Marciano disclosed a 37.7% stake in Guess?, Inc. GES. Guess shares gained 1% to $17.07 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Bank OZK OZK raised its quarterly dividend from $0.31 to $0.32 per share. The company’s board also announced a preferred stock dividend. Bank OZK shares rose 0.9% to close at $37.87 on Friday.
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI filed for a $300 million mixed shelf offering. Kures Therapeutics, Inc, an atai Life Sciences company, recently appointed Dr. Chad Beyer as Chief Executive Officer of Kures, effective July 1, 2022. Atai Life Sciences shares dropped 2.2% to $3.57 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas