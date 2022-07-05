Bright Green, Staffing 360 Solutions And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With the US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Bright Green Corporation BGXX disclosed that the CEO Ed Robinson is stepping down, while the company’s board has named Chairman of the Board, Terry Rafih, as interim CEO. Bright Green shares fell 0.4% to $2.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Paul Marciano disclosed a 37.7% stake in Guess?, Inc. GES . Guess shares gained 1% to $17.07 in the after-hours trading session.

