Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week

Coastal Opens Another California Cannabis Store

California retailer Coastal kicked off sales at Concord's premier adult-use storefront and delivery service on August 10.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Concord's Chamber of Commerce commemorated the storefront opening at 1847 Willow Pass Road and was attended by city officials and industry leaders.

"As one of the only dispensaries in the region, we take our responsibility seriously. We believe in the importance of working together as an industry and are committed to being thoughtful, trusted, and responsible community partner," Julian Michalowski, co-founder and CEO of Coastal, said.

Coastal has developed a tailored menu of California's top cannabis brands that will be unique to the Concord market, including Caliva, Fun Uncle, Deli, Heavy Hitters, and Jeeter.

Trulieve Expands Florida Retail Footprint

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF opened another Florida store on Tuesday, August 16.

Located at 2003 US Hwy 92 in Auburndale, the new store also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Auburndale and continue building strong relationships in the community," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, said. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality care and exceptional customer experiences to as many patients as possible."

Verano Opens Fourth Store In West Virginia

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF announced the opening of its fourth dispensary in West Virginia and 111th nationwide.

Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, joins the company's other three locations in the state, including Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling.

"With the addition of Zen Leaf Clarksburg, we are now well-positioned to serve patients in central West Virginia, and look forward to welcoming the medical cannabis community to experience our patient-centric hospitality and care," George Archos, Verano's founder and CEO, said.

Ascend Wellness Shop In New Jersey

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH announced that Ascend Montclair, located at 395 Bloomfield Ave., will kick off recreational cannabis sales on Friday, August 19.

To ensure adequate access for both adult-use consumers and medical patients, consumers over 21 can now access a separate adult-use menu featuring a wide selection of products, including flower, edibles, vapes and more. To better streamline the shopping experience.

"New Jersey is already showing signs of a booming adult-use market, and Ascend has proactively scaled our operations and staffing to serve our customers' specific needs in the state. We are grateful for the support of the Montclair community and cannot wait to share the Ascend experience with the people of Montclair and the surrounding towns," Frank Perullo, president and co-founder of AWH, said.

