Aspiring Governor Backtracks, Labels Cannabis Concerns 'Unnecessary.' What Changed?

The 2022 gubernatorial race is heating up and candidates are jockeying for power, so naturally, cannabis is in the mix.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D), who became the frontrunner for governor after Sonia Chang-Díaz ended her campaign in June, seems to be changing her stance on the issue, despite previous opposition to cannabis, according to CommonWealth Magazine.
Healey, who once said weed companies "will always put profits before people," may need support from those same entrepreneurs who've been running legal cannabis companies since sales began in November 2018 in the Bay State.
The AG's stance on marijuana from six years ago has apparently changed, at least according to what she said at a recent meeting with CommonWealth.
Healey explained that when Massachusetts voters green-lighted legalization, she opposed the idea though supported decriminalization. She said then that she was concerned about the effect cannabis might have on youth as well as its potential for addiction.
Those concerns "may have been, fortunately, unnecessary," she recently said.
Healey also said that she hopes that her fears "don't come true," adding that "to date, I haven't seen evidence of that."
More Equity, Please
Now, the gubernatorial candidate wants to shift the focus to equity and "who is sharing in the prosperity of this industry."
To that end, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a bill earlier this month that had previously advanced through both chambers. The bill will set up a more equitable environment in the legal marijuana industry. Senate Bill 3096 aims to promote the sector's diversity and regulate the host community agreement (HCA) between cannabis companies and municipalities.
The measure will "re-balance the playing field where, so far, wealthy corporations have been able to buy their way through the licensing process and yet, too many local small businesses and Black and brown entrepreneurs have been locked out of the industry," state Senator Chang-Díaz said earlier.
Meanwhile, the MA cannabis regulator reported in May that adult-use marijuana sales have officially surpassed $3 billion, despite the obstacles experienced by entrepreneurs who want to advertise and deliver their products.
Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media by Pexels and Marcio Jose Bastos Silva by Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.