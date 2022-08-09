Canopy's BioSteel Taps Another Professional Athlete - Hockey Star Connor Bedard

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. revealed the latest addition to #TeamBioSteel with the signing of Connor Bedard, an elite rising hockey star and top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard intends to promote BioSteel through events, social media, trade marketing, and more as he supports his daily hydration routine with the brand’s lineup of zero sugar sports drinks. He will frequently be featured alongside fellow #TeamBioSteel athlete Connor McDavid, who he grew up watching and will join on the ice later this summer at the annual pre-season BioSteel NHL Camp.

“As I continue to work to take my game to the next level, I know I have to be smart about what I put into my body, and maintaining a solid hydration routine is a key priority for me,” stated Bedard. “Ever since I was introduced to it, I’ve loved the BioSteel product. Like many younger hockey players, I have been a big admirer of the BioSteel Camp and followed along each summer. I’m humbled to now be an official member of the team, and I couldn’t be more excited to participate in Camp this year and take the ice with their support.”

John Celenza, co-founder of BioSteel stated, “Connor is an elite athlete who represents the next generation of hockey stars, and we couldn’t be more excited to officially support him with Clean. Healthy. Hydration. With Connor officially joining our #TeamBioSteel roster, we’re able to double down on our efforts to hydrate the next generation, and we look forward to working with him to show young athletes and fans why a hydration routine is essential both on and off the ice.”

BioSteel's team keeps growing as they recently signed, Blue Jays' Alek Manoah, and became Official Hydration Partner Of The NHL And NHL Players' Association.

Photo by Constantin Wenning on Unsplash

