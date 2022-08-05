Canopy Growth International Medical Cannabis Revenue Doubles In Q1, But What About Net Sales?

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED released its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$110 million ($85.36 million) in Q1 FY2023 declined 19% versus Q1 FY2022.
Q1 Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
-
Q1 FY2023 net revenue was flat compared to Q4 FY2022.
-
International medical cannabis net revenue approximately doubled versus Q1 FY2022 driven primarily by strong sales in Israel and Australia.
-
Record BioSteel revenues in Q1 FY2023 increased 169% versus Q1 FY2022.
-
Reported gross margin in Q1 FY2023 was (1%) as compared to 20% in Q1 FY2022.
-
Total SG&A expenses in Q1 FY2023 declined by 8% versus Q1 FY2022, driven by year-over-year reductions in general & administrative and research and development expenses, offset by increases in sales and marketing.
-
Net loss in Q1 FY2023 was CA$2,088 million, which is a CA$2,478 million increase in the net loss versus Q1 FY2022, driven primarily by the non-cash CA$1,725 million impairment in goodwill, and non-cash fair value changes.
-
Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1 FY2023 was CA$75 million, an CA$11 million increase in adjusted EBITDA loss versus Q1 FY2022 primarily driven by the decline in gross margin, partially offset by the reduction in our total SG&A expenses.
-
Cash and short-term investments amounted to CA$1.2 billion at June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of CA$0.2 billion from CA$1.4 billion at March 31, 2022.
-
Cost reduction program on track with operating expenses in Q1 FY2023 decreasing by 13% versus Q1 FY2022.
David Klein, CEO sated, "Through advancements in our North American brand led strategy we delivered a record quarter from BioSteel and maintained #1 share in the premium flower and pre-rolled joint segment, while driving growth of our premium Doja and mainstream Tweed brands. As our U.S. THC ecosystem continues to strengthen with Acreage operating in the recreational cannabis market in New Jersey, along with the expansion of Wana across North America, we remain focused on delivering a robust pipeline of innovation aligned to what consumers are looking for – premium, infused, and ready to enjoy."
Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Kindel Media via Pexels
Related New
Canopy Growth Taps Ex Aphria Executive Christelle Gedeon As New Chief Legal Officer
Canopy Growth's 7ACRES And Doja Launching New Cannabis Products
ScottsMiracle-Gro, TerrAscend, Canopy Growth & Other Large Cannabis Stocks Announce Earnings Release Dates
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.