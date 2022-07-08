Canopy Growth's BioSteel Named Official Hydration Partner Of The NHL And NHL Players' Association

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association signed a new multi-year partnership naming BioSteel the Official Hydration Partner of the NHL and the NHLPA. The milestone partnership will debut during the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, where BioSteel is a presenting sponsor of national coverage across Rogers Sportsnet in Canada.

The new partnership will provide the BioSteel brand with league-wide rinkside marketing and product supply rights, retail activation rights, community engagement platforms, player marketing and activation rights and more.

Beginning in the 2022-23 NHL regular season, fans will see NHL players hydrating with BioSteel during every NHL game in North America. BioSteel products will be featured on each bench, penalty box and goal net. In addition, BioSteel will have a year-round platform to activate brand programming with NHL marks, logos, teams and players, including at the NHL Scouting Combine and NHL Draft, which includes a new BioSteel-sponsored Prospects Portal on NHL’s website aggregating next-generation content, including NHL Central Scouting’s rankings, player reports, NHL Scouting Combine statistics and results, interviews and more, about potential future NHL players.

BioSteel was born in an NHL locker room when retired NHL player, Michael Cammalleri, and his business partner John Celenza, a former NHLPA intern, set out to offer a “better-for-you” hydration option for athletes.

“Hockey has been an integral part of the BioSteel brand since day one, when we set out to offer a cleaner, healthier hydration product for both myself and athletes everywhere,” stated Michael Cammalleri, NHL veteran and co-founder and co-CEO of BioSteel. “To see this brand become the Official Hydration Partner of the NHL is truly a full circle moment, and we’re so proud to partner with the league and the players’ association to support players hydration both on and off the ice and to introduce a new generation of fans to our brand and products.”

