Executives Are Fleeing Competitors To Join Curaleaf, As Jushi Is Out In The Cold

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF has revealed three new hires joining the company's executive leadership team this month. Ed Kremer will join as chief financial officer, Camilo Lyon was named chief investment officer, and Mitch Hara will be chief strategy officer, a new role at the company. Kremer and Lyon will begin August 8 and Hara joined effective August 3.
Newly appointed CFO Ed Kremer used to work for a competitor of the company, Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF as its CFO. According to Jushi, leaving them to work for a competitor puts him in a breach of contract, and Jushi plans to take steps to enforce its contractual rights.
Camilo Lyon will lead capital markets and investor relations as Curaleaf's first chief investment officer. Lyon most recently worked as a managing director at BTIG, where he covered the consumer and cannabis sectors.
In the newly created chief strategy officer role, Mitch Hara will oversee the company's strategy functions including mergers and acquisitions, international, and research and development. Hara brings years of experience as a strategist, operator, and deal maker on Wall Street and in cannabis, most recently as head of m&a and business development at Clever Leaves International CLVR.
CEO Matt Darin stated, "From the first day I assumed the CEO role, I have been relentlessly focused on three key areas: leadership and culture, operational excellence and delivering quality products and brands at scale. I firmly believe that the foundation of all successful organizations is leadership and culture, and I am confident that these three hires will ensure Curaleaf's future as the global leader in product innovation, brands, quality and safety, legislative reform efforts, CSR and of course, talent. Ed, Camilo, and Mitch all bring robust industry experience; track records of business discipline, growth and success; and smart strategic insights that will drive Curaleaf towards fulfilling our long-term goals. I'm thrilled to welcome them to the leadership team, and I'd like to thank Neil Davidson for his continued commitment and contributions to Curaleaf."
Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash
