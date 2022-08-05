Where To Buy Legal Weed In US? Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week

Sweet Dirt Expands In Maine, With New Rec Marijuana Store In Bridgton

Sweet Dirt, at 1 Beaver Creek Farm Road, is opening its Bridgton, Maine store on Friday, August 5.

The refinished 2,500-square-foot shop is the company's third recreational cannabis store and its second store in Cumberland County.

The new store will feature a mix of Maine-grown and Maine-made products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, hemp, CBD, and ancillary products.

"Bridgton - with its abundance of natural beauty, year-round outdoor recreation opportunities, and appreciation for the arts - is an ideal location to introduce our Sweet Dirt retail model and in-house brands to Mainers and visitors alike," Jim Henry, Sweet Dirt's CEO said.

First Trulieve-Branded Dispensary In Arizona Kicks Off Cannabis Sales, Opens Another Store In Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF has opened its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona.

Located at 1007 N. 7th St., the new shop kicked off cannabis sales on Tuesday, August 2. This is the first cannabis dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.

Trulieve's Founder and CEO Kim Rivers, one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference which returns this September 13-14, and Steve White, the company's president and formerly Harvest's founder and CEO, will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday, August 5.

The new location will offer a wide variety of popular products, including Trulieve brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One. Customers can also choose from a broad assortment of products from partner brands, including Alien Labs, Connected and El Blunto.

"We are thrilled to open our first Trulieve dispensary in this vibrant area of downtown Phoenix," Rivers said. "We look forward to serving the community with our high-quality products and customer-centric approach to cannabis."

Separately, the company opened yet another store in Florida. Located at 51 N. Doverplum Ave in Kissimmee, the new store launched medical cannabis sales on Thursday, August 4.

Verano Bolsters Retail Footprint With New Shops In Maryland & Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF is opening its new Maryland location, Zen Leaf Elkridge, at 6000 Marshalee Drive on Friday, August 5.

While guests can expect the same patient-centric, compassionate care when visiting the new Zen Leaf Elkridge location, they will find enhanced amenities, including a larger store space, additional registers, and more customer parking.

"We're excited to reopen as Zen Leaf Elkridge, a prime new location in Howard County, where our valued patients will continue to receive the same elevated quality of care," George Archos, the company's founder and CEO said.

Separately, the Chicago-based company announced the opening of MÜV Tampa Himes on Friday, August 5.

The new shop is the company's 54th Florida dispensary and 108th nationwide. It is located at 4820 South Himes Avenue and offers an extensive, award-winning product selection, including the company's signature Verano Reserve flower line.

