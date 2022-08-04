Joe Biden Calls Brittney Griner's Nine-Year Prison Sentence 'Unacceptable,' WNBA Also Responds

President Biden called Brittney Griner’s sentence "unacceptable" on Thursday after the WNBA superstar was given a nine-year prison term following her conviction on drug charges.
"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates," Biden said in a statement, reported CNN.
He continued, "My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."
Biden also made clear the U.S. government would continue to focus on bringing Griner, and another detained American Paul Whelan, home from a Russian prison.
WNBA Responds
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner
Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner:
"Today's verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and
Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained. The WNBA and NBA's commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States."
The Russian court said that Griner committed the crime deliberately and sentenced her to nine years of jail time and a fine of 1 million rubles, which is roughly $16,400.
Griner was detained on February 17, one week before Russia invaded Ukraine, with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport while returning to the country to finish her seventh season with Russia's women's pro basketball team.
