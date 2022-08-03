Will This Cannabis Company Also Become A Psilocybin Producer And Facilitator? Here's What They're Thinking

Kaya Holdings Inc., KAYS, also known as “KAYS,” holder and operator of U.S cannabis licenses in all plant-touching categories, initiated the process of seeking the requisite licenses to manufacture psilocybin and set up facilitation service centers in Oregon.

As a reminder, the state was the first to legalize the use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in November 2020. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will begin issuing licenses as of January 2023.

The OHA had previously launched the state’s medical cannabis program in 2014, which has provided KAYS with experience in comprehending and complying with the institution’s mandates.

"The psilocybin opportunity is a logical extension for Kaya Holdings. The purpose, customer, regulations, and operations, as well as our familiarity with Oregon regulators, are synergistic with our current mission, and can be leveraged within our current operational infrastructure," said CEO Craig Frank. "We anticipate being able to respond to market demand rapidly, upon licensing."

The Company’s Current Businesses

KAYS Holdings is a US-based, vertically-integrated cannabis company running several majority-owned subsidiaries that retail, cultivate, produce and distribute cannabis products including flower, concentrates, oils and extracts, cannabis-infused foods and beverages, cannaceuticals and topicals.

Its corporate structure comprises three subsidiaries. Marijuana Holdings Americas Inc. owns the licensed medical and recreational marijuana stores brand (Kaya Shack) and the cannabis production and processing operations in the U.S. brand (Kaya Farms).

The third subsidiary entails non-U.S. operations, including current retail franchising in Canada as well as cultivation activities in Greece and Israel, for which Kaya Brands International Inc. was founded.

Photo Courtesy of Artur Kornakov on Unsplash.