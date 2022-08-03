Why Canadian Growers Destroyed 400 Tons Of Cannabis; Students Prefer Colleges In Marijuana-Legal States & More Reg Updates

Here's Why Canadian growers Destroyed Over 400 Tons Of Cannabis in 2021

Over the course of three years, Canadian licensed producers destroyed a total of 872.44 million grams of unsold dried cannabis, according to MJBizDaily's analysis.

The trend to destroy marijuana crops was fueled by the buildout of more production capacity than the industry needed in the years following full legalization in October 2018.

In 2021, Canada's federally licensed marijuana producers destroyed nearly half of that amount, or approximately 425.33 million grams of unpackaged dried cannabis, nearly double the amount of dried marijuana destroyed in 2020.

In 2019, LPs destroyed 155 million grams of dried cannabis.

Students Want To Go To College In States Where Marijuana Is Legal

Universities and colleges in legal marijuana states are seeing an increase in student applications, while the application requirements haven't changed.

A new study that took a closer look at the relationship between cannabis laws and college application trends found that in legal weed states the applicant pool increased by 15%.

"We conclude that RMJ legalization generated some beneﬁts for large schools in early adopting states, without negatively aﬀecting any school," said authors at Oxford College of Emory University and the University of South Carolina.[Recreational marijuana] availability improved student cohort quality and, at worst, had no effect."

California Still Struggles With Illicit Cannabis Grows

Despite efforts to eradicate cultivation operations worth billions of dollars and run by drug cartels, some counties, like Los Angeles County, had 750 illegal grows in 2021, reported Washington Examiner.

In the course of one year, that number dropped to 350 due to the work of the Marijuana Eradication Team, which included the Sheriff's Department, California National Guard and state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"They are a threat to the safety of the public every day they are in existence," said LA County Sheriff Lt. Howard Fuchs. "We've arrested people [at farms] who are wanted for murder in other parts of the county, and we currently have murders here under investigation."

Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office of Siskiyou County in the northernmost part of California is asking state and federal regulators to come and see firsthand the problems that illicit cannabis cultivation is bringing to that area.

A lawsuit filed last year in state court by a California retail chain against the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) alleges that criminals have been legally buying an unknown number of cannabis distribution licenses.

To minimize the influence of illicit operators, reduce pressure on legal operators and stimulate competition in the formal market, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a wide-ranging bill earlier this year that seeks to eliminate a cannabis cultivation tax.

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay