Why Canadian Growers Destroyed 400 Tons Of Cannabis; Students Prefer Colleges In Marijuana-Legal States & More Reg Updates

Here's Why Canadian growers Destroyed Over 400 Tons Of Cannabis in 2021
Over the course of three years, Canadian licensed producers destroyed a total of 872.44 million grams of unsold dried cannabis, according to MJBizDaily's analysis.
The trend to destroy marijuana crops was fueled by the buildout of more production capacity than the industry needed in the years following full legalization in October 2018.
In 2021, Canada's federally licensed marijuana producers destroyed nearly half of that amount, or approximately 425.33 million grams of unpackaged dried cannabis, nearly double the amount of dried marijuana destroyed in 2020.
In 2019, LPs destroyed 155 million grams of dried cannabis.
Students Want To Go To College In States Where Marijuana Is Legal
Universities and colleges in legal marijuana states are seeing an increase in student applications, while the application requirements haven't changed.
A new study that took a closer look at the relationship between cannabis laws and college application trends found that in legal weed states the applicant pool increased by 15%.
"We conclude that RMJ legalization generated some beneﬁts for large schools in early adopting states, without negatively aﬀecting any school," said authors at Oxford College of Emory University and the University of South Carolina.[Recreational marijuana] availability improved student cohort quality and, at worst, had no effect."
California Still Struggles With Illicit Cannabis Grows
Despite efforts to eradicate cultivation operations worth billions of dollars and run by drug cartels, some counties, like Los Angeles County, had 750 illegal grows in 2021, reported Washington Examiner.
In the course of one year, that number dropped to 350 due to the work of the Marijuana Eradication Team, which included the Sheriff's Department, California National Guard and state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"They are a threat to the safety of the public every day they are in existence," said LA County Sheriff Lt. Howard Fuchs. "We've arrested people [at farms] who are wanted for murder in other parts of the county, and we currently have murders here under investigation."
Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office of Siskiyou County in the northernmost part of California is asking state and federal regulators to come and see firsthand the problems that illicit cannabis cultivation is bringing to that area.
A lawsuit filed last year in state court by a California retail chain against the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) alleges that criminals have been legally buying an unknown number of cannabis distribution licenses.
To minimize the influence of illicit operators, reduce pressure on legal operators and stimulate competition in the formal market, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a wide-ranging bill earlier this year that seeks to eliminate a cannabis cultivation tax.
Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.