Psychedelics mental healthcare company Compass Pathways PLC. CMPS has launched a phase 2 clinical study testing the efficacy of psilocybin with psychological support in people with anorexia nervosa.
The trial will compare the effects of 25 mg and 1 mg of COMP360 (Compass' proprietary version of psilocybin) in 60 participants across four research institutes in the UK and US: King's College London, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Sheppard Pratt.
Participant eligibility will be set for either the restrictive or binge-purge subtypes of anorexia nervosa (mild to severe), on patients with a history of disordered eating of at least three years before entering the study who have tried at least one previous treatment in the past three years.
Patients will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive a single administration with either COMP360 25 mg or COMP360 1 mg. They will then be followed regularly for a period of 12 weeks, in which changes in symptoms after the therapy will be measured using the Eating Disorder Examination (EDE) interview and other measures like self-reported questionnaires.
The trial’s primary endpoint is change from the baseline in the EDE global score to week 4 after administration of COMP360 therapy, while safety assessments will also be carried out to monitor physical and laboratory values and suicidality.
Further details: this will constitute the first study to use COMPASS’ myPathfinder, a digital application for supporting patients throughout their psilocybin therapy journey. The app will be optional for participants to use and, if their consent were granted, it would collect real-world data for research on treatment responsiveness.
Back in May, the company announced positive early signals from an open-label investigator-initiated study with COMP360 psilocybin therapy, conducted by professor of psychiatry at the University of California San Diego Dr. Walter Kaye.
In Dr. Kaye’s words: “Anorexia nervosa is one of the most difficult to treat conditions we face in psychiatry, with the highest suicide rate of any mental health challenge.” He further added that “research and progress are urgently needed, and this phase II study represents another important step forward.”
On his behalf, COMPASS chief medical officer Dr. Guy Goodwin stated: “There are no approved pharmacological treatment options for people living with anorexia nervosa, and we are determined to change this.”
More On COMPASS And COMP360
COMPASS aims at developing a new model of psilocybin therapy which includes proprietary synthetic psilocybin and psychological support.
COMP360 has been designated a “breakthrough therapy” by the FDA for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company has already completed a phase 2b clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for depression in 22 sites across Europe and North America in what constituted the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted.
Results from that study showed a statistically significant and clinically relevant improvement in the severity of depressive symptom after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 together with therapy.
The company is currently also running a phase 2 clinical trial of their psilocybin therapy for PTSD.
Photo by Sasha Freemind on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.