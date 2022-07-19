Two companies in the psychedelics space have chosen new chief executive officers: COMPASS Pathways CMPS has chosen Kabir Nath, and Small Pharma will be now led by George Tziras.

Compass Pathways Adds Kabir Nath On Board

Nath will effectively become chief executive officer as of August 1, 2022, bringing decades of experience in the healthcare industry to his new role, most recently serving as senior managing director of global pharmaceuticals at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. OTSKF and previously as president and CEO of Otsuka’s North America Pharmaceutical Business. Prior to Otsuka, Nath held various leadership positions at Bristol Myers Squibb BMY, a global biopharma company.

In his new role, Nath is expected to continue advancing patient access to evidence-based innovative care models combining pharmacological, psychological and digital solutions, while Goldsmith will continue in his role as Chairman helping shape public-private partnerships, advocacy and policy efforts to improve outcomes in mental health.

On the decision, COMPASS’ current CEO and chairman George Goldsmith expressed confidently: “As we enter the next stage of development, Kabir brings a track record of successful strategic growth and a deep dedication to this mission. Working alongside our talented leadership team, he will leverage his extensive background in leading the commercialization of innovative therapies to bring COMP360 psilocybin therapy.”

Nath expressed: “I had the good fortune of being able to establish a strong working relationship with George, his co-founder Ekaterina Malievskaia and some of the Compass leadership team and board members through Otsuka’s investment in Compass’ Series B investment round. I have seen first-hand how their passion for this company continues shaping the future of mental health care. I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to execute Compass’ vision, bringing its work to the next level to achieve better health outcomes for patients.”

Small Pharma Elects George Tziras

Biotech psychedelics company Small Pharma Inc. DMTTF will now have George Tziras as its CEO, effectively as of July 20, 2022, while founder and current CEO Peter Rands will become the chief innovation and IP officer.

Furthermore, in the road towards building strong foundations to take the company through development to commercial success, Rands will relocate to the U.S. to better position the business for the later stages of clinical development and establish Small Pharma’s footprint in the country.

Prior to joining Small Pharma full-time, Tziras was an executive director at Goldman Sachs GS. He has over 15 years of experience in investment banking and international capital markets, having worked at a number of global financial institutions including Credit Suisse, Nomura, Lehman Brothers and CIBC.

“I am proud of what we have achieved in building the foundations of Small Pharma and now is the right time for George, with his deep understanding of markets, deal structure and business expertise to lead the company into our critical next phase of evolution. For me, my new role is taking me back to where my heart is: innovation and the protection of it," said Rands.

Tziras initially joined Small Pharma in 2015 as a director of Small Pharma Ltd, the company’s main operating subsidiary, and was later appointed as Small Pharma’s chief business officer and director in 2021. He has helped build the company’s reputation across the capital markets leading to the successful fundraising of CA$63 million ($48 million) in 2021 and its transformation from a private to a public company through business development, strategy, investor relations, and the oversight of corporate activities.

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash