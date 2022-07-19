Pure Sunfarms Launches The Original Fraser Valley Weed

Pure Sunfarms Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. VFF, expands its brand portfolio for the first time into the value segment with the launch of The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., a recreational weed brand that offers bulk dried flower grown in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. offers bulk ounces of whole flower at great prices targeted at price-sensitive, frequent purchasers looking for good value, good potency and consistent availability. It is dependable weed that is greenhouse-grown and cultivated in the Fraser Valley. Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.

“We saw a strategic opportunity to launch a new brand offering weed in large format that is positioned in a lower price tier than our flagship brand, Pure Sunfarms,” stated Mandesh Dosanjh, president & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. offers consumers no-fuss, dependable, potent weed that’s grown in BC’s Fraser Valley and never in short supply—because we know weed grows better in the valley, and soon our consumers will know it too.”

The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.’s initial offering includes ounce packs of D. Burger and MAC 1.

D. Burger (Potency: 21-27% THC): This high-THC indica is a cross of GMO Cookies and Han Solo Burger.

MAC 1 (Potency: 18-24% THC): This hybrid is a cross between Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15.

D. Burger and MAC 1 are now available in BC and will be available in Alberta in the weeks ahead.

