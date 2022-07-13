CBDistillery Research Finds CBG + CBD Can Significantly Reduce Temporary Anxiety

Balanced Health Botanicals parent-company of CBDistillery, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International VFF revealed the results from a Pathfinder Mission that analyzed the impact of CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture on mild or temporary anxiety.

This Pathfinder Mission conducted by CBDistillery used MoreBetter's tech stack, and its results show that participants reported a significant reduction of mild or temporary anxiety when they started using CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture.

Additional insights include:

83% of participants reported that CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture had some level of improvement on their quality of life.

9-out-of-10 participants reported that they will recommend CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture to others dealing with mild or temporary anxiety.

Participants reported experiencing the following positive effects when using the CBDistillery Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture: relaxation, reduced tension, increased focus, mental clarity, increased appetite, and other positive effects.

Participants reported that CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture was significantly more efficacious at managing mild or temporary anxiety than other activities.

Majority of participants reported that mild or temporary anxiety had less of an impact on their overall quality of life while using CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture.

Participants reported that CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture was slightly– to-significantly more effective than other forms of treatments they tried in the past year.

Majority of participants reported that they would continue using the CBDistillery Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture after the Pathfinder Mission ended.

"As a company, we've long understood that cannabinoids have incredible wellness potential, which is why we believe these study findings are paramount for the industry," stated Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. "Knowing that anxiety affects nearly 20% of U.S. adults, we wanted to further understand the benefits that CBG and CBD can have on that population, to provide those with mild conditions a solution. In an industry with little to no data, our goal is to be at the forefront of research and develop innovative products that consumers trust and chose for their consistent efficacy."

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

