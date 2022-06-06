Village Farms Named To Corporate Knights' Inaugural Future 50: The Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies In Canada

Village Farms International, Inc. VFF has been named to Corporate Knights' inaugural Future 50: The Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada. The Future 50 is a list of the fastest growing Canadian companies whose business activities align with the transition to a global clean economy.

Village Farms was selected from a pool of 6,115 companies as one of 25 publicly traded companies with the highest year-over-year percentage increase in "clean revenue".

"As a company that has put the environment and sustainable agriculture practices as the heart of everything we do since it was founded more than 30 years ago, Village Farms is honored to be included in the inaugural Future 50: The Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada," stated Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms International. "We are firm believers that what's good for the earth is good for our business, good for our employees, and good for our stakeholders. We look forward to building on our proud history of leadership and innovation in sustainable agriculture as one of the largest producers of greenhouse grown fresh produce in North America, and as a top producer of cannabidiol products internationally: cannabis in Canada and Australia, with plans to enter the Netherlands, and CBD and other cannabinoid products in the United States, as well as selected Asia-Pacific markets."

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

