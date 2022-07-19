Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: New Stores From High Tide, Jushi, Trulieve, Verano And Cookies

High Tide Debuts In British Columbia, Opens Canna Cabana Rec Cannabis Store In Fort St. John

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA recently kicked off sales at its newest "Canna Cabana" retail marijuana store in Fort St. John, British Columbia.

The opening represents High Tide's 128th branded retail location across Canada, and its first in the province, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories.

Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide, said that the company is almost halfway to the provincial store cap when considering last week's announced acquisition of two operating retail cannabis stores in Vancouver through the Choom BC store portfolio.

“With this foothold in British Columbia, I anticipate that we will be able to expand quickly through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, putting us in a position to reach the cap of 8 stores in the coming months," said Grover.

Jushi Opens Beyond Hello Store In Palm Springs

Vertically integrated Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF reopened its Beyond Hello Palm Springs store on Wednesday, July 13.

The new retail location offers a wide variety of product selections from California craft cannabis providers as well as the company’s signature scented candle, which Jushi designed in collaboration with a locally owned company Joshua Tree Candle Co.

The new retail location also features a pickup option, 12 point-of-sales systems—five of which are express—and 22 parking spots.

Trulieve Opens Two Additional Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF has continued its store-opening streak with new medical dispensaries in Apopka and Hollywood, Florida.

The Apopka dispensary offers a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams and vaporizers, to name a few.

The new shop in Hollywood, kicked off cannabis sales last week. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis to more patients in Florida,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve and a keynote speaker at the September Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. "We are driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care in a safe and comfortable environment," she said.

Verano Expands In Florida With Stores In Fort Myers And Sarasota

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF recently launched cannabis sales at MÜV Fort Myers Cypress and MÜV Sarasota Main, its 50th and 51st dispensaries in Florida.

Both MÜV stores offer Verano’s award-winning product selection, including its signature Verano Reserve flower line.

“We have witnessed incredible growth in the Florida medical marijuana patient population and are excited to provide more patients with our premium cannabis products through our growing retail footprint,” John Tipton, President of Verano, said.

Berner’s Cookies Debuts In Missouri With St. Louis Store

Cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies recently announced a new partnership with 3Fifteen Primo to open its first Cookies Dispensary in Missouri.

The new retail location launched sales on Saturday, July 16.

Cookies patients can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods. The company's portfolio of in-house brands includes Lemonnade, Collins Ave, Runtz, Minntz and more.

"Cookies was born in California, has grown international, and today boasts a huge brand following, due to their innovative products and proprietary strain genetics library,” Jason Corrado, co-founder and CEO of 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis, said. “We look forward to supporting this thriving community by bringing this well-respected and top-selling cannabis brand to Missouri."

