Aussie Footie Legend Andrew Johns Reveals That Medical Marijuana Reversed Need For Seizure, Pain And Sleeping Meds

Australian footy legend, Andrew Johns revealed that medical cannabis is helping him with chronic pain and brain seizures. He admitted his 'body is shot', however medical marijuana treatment allowed him to play more than 300 games of top-flight footy. Footy is Australian Rules Football, something of a hybrid of rugby and soccer

In 2016, Johns was diagnosed with frontal lobe epilepsy, which caused brain seizures. In addition, he has had issues with bipolar disorder and recreational drug use.

"I have been taking medicinal cannabis for 18 months now as well as the medication I'm taking... and am seizure-free," Johns said. "Taking medicinal cannabis has proved to be a game-changer."

Moreover, Johns revealed that for almost 30 years he depended on sleeping pills and anti-inflammatory meds - but medicinal cannabis reversed that need.

'I can go to the park now and kick the footy. I can jog. I hadn't run for 10 years. It is so nice to run around and play with the kids,' he added. "I read a lot but sometimes my mind can wander. Now my concentration is better. And my partner Kate says I am calmer."

Johns's decision to publicly discuss medical cannabis as a personal integral health treatment coincides with his joining the sports advisory board of pharmaceutical company Levin Health - headed up by Mark Brayshaw.

"My decision to take medicinal cannabis and join the advisory board came down to wanting to stay true to myself," Johns expressed. "The people close to me know I am taking it and why I am taking it and they all say the same thing: it is a natural product."

In addition, the pharmaceutical company Levin Health is researching the benefits of medicinal cannabis, particularly in regard to chronic pain.

Enrollment in the Medical Cannabis Program more than quadrupled between 2016 and 2020, reaching almost three million patients in 2020. According to a study - published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in June 2022 - chronic pain is the most commonly listed condition specified on medical cannabis applications.

Photo: Courtesy Of BodyAndSoul On Getty