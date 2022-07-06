Medical Cannabis Company Khiron Continues Global Expansion Into Spain

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRN KHRNF A is looking forward to bringing its clinical expertise and evidence from Khiron-owned Zerenia Clinics in Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and the UK to Spanish patients to guide medical professionals for the benefit of Spanish patients.

Spain has been an important exporter of medical cannabis in Europe, but Spain itself has not had national medical cannabis legislation in place. With a population of more than 47 million people in Spain, experts in the medical cannabis industry in Europe estimate that the potential market size for the medical cannabis market is at least 700,000 patients or 1.5% of the country's total population.

Khiron has been active in Spain since establishing its subsidiary Khiron Life Sciences Spain in 2019. For the past 3 years, Khiron has worked to encourage this regulatory shift in Spain by promoting educational initiatives together with a network of national collaborators such as the Spanish Society for Research on Cannabinoids, the Iberoamerican Cannabinoid Research Network, Cannabmed, the Cannabis Hub, the Sociedad Clínica de Endocannabinología and the Technological Agroalimentary Center in Extremadura.

Franziska Katterbach, president of Khiron Europe, stated: "We welcome the planned regulation for medical cannabis in Spain. For Khiron, Spain is another important European market with great potential in which we have been active since 2019 - but the opening of the market for medical cannabis in Spain is even more important for the hundreds of thousands of potential patients in Spain who do not have access to cannabinoid-based therapies.”

Related News

Meet Alvaro Torres, CEO Of Lat Am & UK's Top Medical Marijuana Brand At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In September

Khiron Reveals Results Of 2022 Annual General And Special Meeting

Khiron To Acquire EU-GMP-Certified German Pharmaceuticals Manufacturer And Wholesaler