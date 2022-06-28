Meet Alvaro Torres, CEO Of Lat Am & UK's Top Medical Marijuana Brand At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In September

After a prosperous Miami event this past April, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will take place in Chicago on September 13-14. As always, the meeting will host leading executives and investors who will talk about the industry’s present and future. The list of speakers includes engineer Alvaro Torres, co-founder, CEO & director of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRN, a top-selling medical cannabis brand making waves in Latin America and the United Kingdom.

Torres has 20 years of experience in the Latin American market on topics such as infrastructure and finance, management strategy and mergers & acquisitions. He was previously head of business development for SNC-Lavalin in Colombia, where he oversaw the development of operations of over $1 billion in capital expenditure.

Through his current project, Khiron Life Sciences, a medical cannabis company with a presence both in Canada and Colombia, Torres is set to bring products to the untapped Latin American domestic market. That is, Khiron plans to serve the 50 million people in Colombia, and regionally 640 million throughout Latin America who seek alternative medicine through its licensed cultivation, production, distribution and export sites.

A Unique Strategy For Comprehensive Markets

The release of Khiron’s financial results for this year’s first quarter provides CEO Torres with absolute confidence in the company’s global expansion success as well as its original patient-first strategy.

“Khiron is the top-selling medical cannabis brand in Latin America and one of the top-selling brands in the United Kingdom. Our unique approach will continue to generate double-digit revenue and gross profits quarter over quarter in markets poised to become significant in the coming years,” Torres explained.

Khiron combines international scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, and branded product market entrance experience. The company's current focus is on leveraging its infrastructure to continue driving sales in targeted markets while maintaining discipline in expenses for further profitability in the near future. The company will then move to new growth opportunities in both Latin America and Europe.

Come and meet this extraordinary cannabis visionary and let’s network and learn together. Join us in September at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.