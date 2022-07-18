Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission Approves Expansion Of MariMed's Kitchen

Kind Therapeutics USA wholly owned subsidiary of MariMed, Inc, MRMD MRMD has received approval from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to operate its state-of-the-art expanded production kitchen at its Hagerstown, Maryland cultivation and production facility.

The expanded kitchen significantly increases Kind’s production capabilities and capacity to meet the heavy demand for its branded products throughout the state. The company’s products are available in nearly all of Maryland’s approximately 100 dispensaries. MariMed expects the demand for its branded products to significantly increase if Maryland voters approve adult-use cannabis sales this November, as expected.

The kitchen expansion allows Kind to produce MariMed’s infused products, including Betty’s Eddies full-spectrum fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked soft and chewy baked goods, Vibations: High + Energy powdered drink mix, and K Fusion chewable tablets.

MariMed designed and will operate the expanded kitchen with the intention of receiving GMP certification sometime in the future. Being GMP certified ensures consumers and employees may rest easy that the kitchen operates at the highest standards for food production, health, and safety.

Kind expects to open its first Maryland dispensary, located in Annapolis, later this year.

