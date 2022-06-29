ñol

MariMed To Launch Betty's Eddies Brand Into Maine Adult-Use Cannabis Marketplace

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 9:03 AM | 1 min read
MariMed To Launch Betty's Eddies Brand Into Maine Adult-Use Cannabis Marketplace

MariMed, Inc. MRMD entered into a licensing agreement with East Coast Cannabis Company. The licensing agreement provides for the adult-use distribution of MariMed’s top-selling brand, Betty’s Eddies full-spectrum fruit chews and the other successful SKUs in the line-up, including Bedtime Betty’s. The intention longer-term is to roll out other edibles brands in MariMed’s portfolio, including Bubby’s Baked soft and chewy baked goods and Vibations: High + Energy powder energy drink mix. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The licensing deal is aligned with the company’s strategic growth plan to distribute its brands in legal cannabis states across the country. The company anticipates Betty’s Eddies will be available to Maine’s residents and seasonal adult-use customers in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to partner with East Coast Cannabis Company for the production and distribution of our award-winning Betty’s Eddies branded products in the Maine adult-use cannabis market,” stated Ryan Crandall, chief revenue officer for MariMed. “Maine is an underappreciated adult-use cannabis market. While the state’s population is just over one million, Maine attracts as many as 37 million tourists annually, rivaling that of the Las Vegas Strip.”

Betty’s Eddies has been available to Maine’s medical cannabis patients since early 2021 through a separate licensing agreement.

