MariMed Begins Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

MariMed, Inc. MRMD MRMD will begin trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 12, under the ticker symbol MRMD.

“We are excited to announce this significant milestone of our dual listing on the CSE,” stated Robert Fireman, chief executive officer of MariMed. “We believe listing on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a significant pool of prospective retail and institutional investors, as well as potential additional Wall Street analyst coverage.”

MariMed's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol MRMD.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the company’s technicians are embedded in its products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy.

