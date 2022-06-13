Meet Nancy Whiteman, Creator Of Wana Brands At The Upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In Chicago

It is happening again, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will be held this coming September 13-14 in Chicago after the overwhelming success of its 4/20 Miami event. As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga will have the honor of featuring Nancy Whiteman, a pioneer in the cannabis space as the co-founder and CEO of Wana Brands - a leading cannabis-infused products company, which Whiteman founded in 2010.

A native of Colorado, Whiteman was instrumental in securing the company’s position as a top international brand now available in more than 3,000 dispensaries across the U.S. and Canada.

Following the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Colorado, Wana's sales skyrocketed. Over the next few years, Whiteman oversaw the company’s expansion into a number of new states, such as Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Florida and Massachusetts.

In November 2021, Wana and the Canadian company Canopy Growth CGC entered into an agreement that gives Canopy the right to acquire 100% of the membership interests of Wana Brands once cannabis companies begin trading on major US stock exchanges or full federal legalization occurs.

“In terms of why Canopy, I’ve known Canopy for quite a while. I met them when we were looking for partners about three and a half years ago. We did not end up putting together a deal at that point in time, but I did get to know the company quite a bit. Since then that company has changed significantly with leadership changes and became a very different company with the Constellation Brands investment behind them,” Whiteman told CannabisIndustryJournal.com.

A Woman In Cannabis Industry

As a pioneer in the cannabis market, Whiteman understands that much of the industry is about building relationships and trust, and that process is reinforced when consumers see other women behind cannabis products. In addition to reaching female consumers, Whiteman understands that women bring a collaborative and cooperative spirit to an industry that could be driven by ego and competition.

Whiteman serves on the Marijuana Business Daily Advisory Board and the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Board. She was recognized as one of Green Entrepreneur’s 35 Most Influential Women in Cannabis and named MJBizDaily’s first-ever Industry Impact Award Winner.

She was recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Cannabis in 2020 and is one of six women included in High Times 100. Now, she will be honored at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference where she'll talk about the industry and opportunities for women to get involved.

