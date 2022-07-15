John Fetterman Goes After US Senate Opponent Dr. Oz With The Help Of Jersey Shores' Snooki

The US Senate race in Pennsylvania is one of the most competitive and potentially significant in country. And now, Snooki of MTV's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" has gotten involved to spice things up.

It all started, says CNN Entertainment when PA Lt. Gov. John Fetterman who is running for Senate, convinced Snooki (Nicole Polizzi) to do a personalized Cameo message for his Republican opponent, the multimillionaire TV host Dr. Oz, (Mehmet Oz).

Cameo, a site in which celebs or sports stars record (paid) personal video messages - leaving out details so the buyer can tailor the video to the occasion, such as a birthday wish for mom. In this case, Fetterman apparently told Polizzi that Dr. Oz recently moved from New Jersey to PA in search of a new profession.

Snooki Did Her Thing

"I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job," Polizzi said in the film clip, which Fetterman recently tweeted. "I want to say best of luck to you. I know you're away from home, and you're in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you."

She concluded with a dig: "And don't worry! Because you'll be back home in Jersey soon enough. This is only temporary."

What’s It All About? Polizzi Wasn’t Far Off

While Dr. Oz, of Turkish descent, was born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in Delaware, he most recently lived in Cliffside Park, New Jersey for two decades. In late 2020, Oz changed his voter registration to the home of his in-laws in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania.

A Real Doctor? An Ethical Doctor?

In 2014, a team of medical researchers released a report proving that 60% of advice given on Dr. Oz's TV show lacked a scientific basis. Soon afterward, 1,300 doctors signed an open letter calling him “a quack and a fake and a charlatan” whose “advice endangers patients,” reported Forbes at the time.

Timothy Caulfield, a Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy at the University of Alberta recently wrote in Scientific American: "Much of Oz’s advice was bunk before the pandemic, it is bunk now, and there is no reason to assume it won’t be bunk after—even if he becomes Senator Oz."

Meanwhile, CNN speculates that it’s unclear whether Polizzi was in on the joke. As of Friday, she has not commented on the video and is still offering her services on Cameo.