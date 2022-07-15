Verano Opening MÜV Sebring, Its 52nd Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening MÜV Sebring on July 16, the company’s 52nd Florida dispensary and 106th nationwide. MÜV Sebring, located at 3900 US-27 North, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

“MÜV Sebring marks our 52nd retail location in Florida and our first in the Heartland region of the state,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “We are excited and ready to introduce the area’s medical marijuana patient community to the MÜV retail experience and our premium cannabis products.”

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for browsing of their product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at MÜV’s website or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

New Jersey Cannabis Workers Unionize, Four More Big Companies Are Negotiating Contracts

High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Awards Coming To Illinois This July

Verano Opens 2 MÜV Cannabis Dispensaries, Raising Florida Footprint To 51 Locations Statewide