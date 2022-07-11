Verano Opens 2 MÜV Cannabis Dispensaries, Raising Florida Footprint To 51 Locations Statewide

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO opened MÜV Fort Myers Cypress and MÜV Sarasota Main, the company’s 50th and 51st Florida dispensaries and 103rd nationwide. Both MÜV Fort Myers Cypress, located at 7010 Cypress Terrace, and MÜV Sarasota Main, located at 1618 Main Street, are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

“Opening our third MÜV location in Fort Myers and second in Sarasota, and surpassing our 50th MÜV dispensary milestone in Florida, is an exciting achievement for Verano, our team, and the Florida medical marijuana community,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “We have witnessed incredible growth in the Florida medical marijuana patient population and are excited to provide more paitients with our premium cannabis products through our growing retail footprint. We’re grateful for our incredible team members and patients for helping us surpass this milestone, and look forward to a bright future ahead in the Sunshine State.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for browsing of their product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at MÜV’s website or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

