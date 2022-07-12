High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Awards Coming To Illinois This July

The famed High Times Cannabis Cup, is returning to Illinois in July 2022.
The state’s most popular cannabis brands are competing across 12 categories. The People’s Choice Edition of the awards, created during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows members of the public to cast their vote for the best products in the state and determine the winners. Illinois will host a medical use category, in addition to the traditional adult use category.
Influencer Judging
High Times will host an influencer judging session the weekend of July 23 at RISE Recreational Dispensary in Mundelein, the state’s only cannabis consumption lounge. A group of vetted Illinois-based cannabis influencers will be invited to participate in judging some of the state’s best cannabis products that will be a part of the Cannabis Cup’s People’s Choice Award.
How It Works
Those interested in serving as judges can pre-register for judging updates at CannabisCup.com/preregister to be the first to get Cannabis Cup judging updates, judging kit availability and pricing information. Judging kits will be available at participating dispensaries on July 24 (July 23 for dispensary partner loyalty members) on a first-come first-serve basis. Those with a medical use card are eligible to purchase a medical judging kit and will be privy to assisted access at the dispensary location.
Judges have 60 days from the start of the competition to log their results on the High Times judging portal. Winners will be announced on September 18 in a digital awards show.
Partners
-
Ascend AAWH
-
Verano VRNOF/Zen Leaf
-
GTI GTBIF/ RISE
-
Herbal Remedies
Dispensaries that will sell the kits:
-
Ascend - 114 Commerce Ln, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
-
Ascend - 3201 Horizon Dr, Springfield, IL 62703
-
Ascend - 9820 S. Ridgeland Avenue Chicago Ridge, IL 60185 (Chicago Ridge)
-
Ascend - 5648 S. Archer Chicago, IL 60638 (Midway)
-
Ascend - Logan Square - 2847 W. Fullerton Avenue Chicago, IL 60647 -
-
Ascend - River North - 216 W. Ohio Street Chicago, IL 60654
-
Zen Leaf St Charles - 3691 E Main Street, St Charles IL, 60174
-
The Herbal Care Center (Zen Leaf Pilsen) - 1301 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
-
Zen Leaf Aurora - 740 Illinois Rte 59, Aurora, IL
-
Zen Leaf Evanston - 1804 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
-
Zen Leaf Lombard - 783 Butterfield Rd, Lombard, IL
-
Zen Leaf Naperville - 1516 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
-
Zen Leaf Prospect Heights - 1434 E Rand Rd, Prospect Heights, IL
-
Zen Leaf West Loop - 222 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL
-
Herbal Remedies: 4440 Broadway St Ste 1, Quincy, IL 62305 (Adult-Use and
Medical)
-
Herbal Remedies: 1837 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 (Adult-Use Only)
17. Rise Mundelein: 1325 Armour Blvd, Mundelein, IL, 60060
18. Rise Effingham: 1011 Ford Ave, Suite #C, Effingham, IL, 62401 19. Rise Joliet – Rock Creek: 1627 Rock Creek Blvd, Joliet, IL, 60431 20. Rise Niles: 9621 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714
Categories:
-
Indica Flower - 228 kits statewide
-
Sativa Flower - 228 kits
-
Hybrid Flower - 228 kits
-
Pre-Rolls - 228 kits
-
Concentrates - 228 kits
-
Vape Pens - 228 kits
-
Edibles: Gummies - 100 kits
-
Edibles: Non-Gummies - 100 kits
-
Edibles: Beverages - 100 kits
-
Medical Flower - 228 kits
-
Medical Vape Pens - 228 kits
-
Medical Edibles - 100 kits
