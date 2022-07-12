High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Awards Coming To Illinois This July

The famed High Times Cannabis Cup, is returning to Illinois in July 2022.

The state’s most popular cannabis brands are competing across 12 categories. The People’s Choice Edition of the awards, created during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows members of the public to cast their vote for the best products in the state and determine the winners. Illinois will host a medical use category, in addition to the traditional adult use category.

Influencer Judging

High Times will host an influencer judging session the weekend of July 23 at RISE Recreational Dispensary in Mundelein, the state’s only cannabis consumption lounge. A group of vetted Illinois-based cannabis influencers will be invited to participate in judging some of the state’s best cannabis products that will be a part of the Cannabis Cup’s People’s Choice Award.

How It Works

Those interested in serving as judges can pre-register for judging updates at CannabisCup.com/preregister to be the first to get Cannabis Cup judging updates, judging kit availability and pricing information. Judging kits will be available at participating dispensaries on July 24 (July 23 for dispensary partner loyalty members) on a first-come first-serve basis. Those with a medical use card are eligible to purchase a medical judging kit and will be privy to assisted access at the dispensary location. Judges have 60 days from the start of the competition to log their results on the High Times judging portal. Winners will be announced on September 18 in a digital awards show. Partners Ascend AAWH Verano VRNOF/Zen Leaf GTI GTBIF/ RISE Herbal Remedies Dispensaries that will sell the kits: Ascend - 114 Commerce Ln, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Ascend - 3201 Horizon Dr, Springfield, IL 62703 Ascend - 9820 S. Ridgeland Avenue Chicago Ridge, IL 60185 (Chicago Ridge) Ascend - 5648 S. Archer Chicago, IL 60638 (Midway) Ascend - Logan Square - 2847 W. Fullerton Avenue Chicago, IL 60647 - Ascend - River North - 216 W. Ohio Street Chicago, IL 60654 Zen Leaf St Charles - 3691 E Main Street, St Charles IL, 60174 The Herbal Care Center (Zen Leaf Pilsen) - 1301 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL Zen Leaf Aurora - 740 Illinois Rte 59, Aurora, IL Zen Leaf Evanston - 1804 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Zen Leaf Lombard - 783 Butterfield Rd, Lombard, IL Zen Leaf Naperville - 1516 N Naper Blvd, Naperville Zen Leaf Prospect Heights - 1434 E Rand Rd, Prospect Heights, IL Zen Leaf West Loop - 222 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL Herbal Remedies: 4440 Broadway St Ste 1, Quincy, IL 62305 (Adult-Use and Medical) Herbal Remedies: 1837 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 (Adult-Use Only)