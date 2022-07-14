Cannabis Lifestyle Brand LEUNE Launches In Maine

LEUNE branded cannabis products are now available for purchase in Maine, marking the brand’s arrival to the East Coast.

East Coast customers can now purchase LEUNE pre-rolls & packaged flower in signature profiles Sol Berry, Cloud Berry, Desert Gold, Piña Dream, as well as all-in-one vaporizers and vape cartridges at licensed recreational cannabis dispensary retail locations across the state of Maine including Rose Mary Jane and others.

With this month’s expansion into the East Coast market, LEUNE branded cannabis products can be found in over 200 licensed retailers across the United States.

“As an East Coast native, seeing LEUNE branded cannabis products on dispensary shelves in Maine is a huge personal milestone. We couldn’t be more excited to join the community of avid canna-enthusiasts in a place that feels very close to home,” stated LEUNE founder and CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa.

The company is on course to enter additional national and global markets in upcoming months, after completing a $5M series A fundraising round involving notable celebrity brand investors including NBA all-star athlete Carmelo Anthony, Lala Anthony, sports agent Rich Paul, John Wall and music manager Anthony Saleh.

