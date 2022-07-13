The Green Organic Dutchman CFO Resigns

Nichola Thompson resigned from her position as chief financial officer of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD, effective August 4, 2022.

Thompson has decided to pursue unique opportunities outside of the cannabis industry. Sean Bovingdon, CEO of the company, has been appointed interim CFO, effective August 4, 2022. Bovingdon was the previous CFO of the company prior to being appointed the CEO in March 2021. The company has engaged an executive recruitment firm for the search of a permanent CFO.

"On behalf of myself, and the rest of the board of directors, I would like to thank Ms. Thompson for her contributions and dedication to the company since joining following the acquisition of Galaxie Brands Corporation,” stated Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD. "We would also like to wish Nichola the best of luck with all of her future endeavors," continued Bovingdon.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy brands, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

