The Green Organic Dutchman Launches Summer 2022 Products At OCS

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD is launching five new SKUs in Ontario, this summer. The new products, outlined below, will also roll out to other provinces in the months ahead.

TGOD Premium

Organic Maple Kush (3.5g) has had notable sales success in the dried flower category and will now be available in pre-roll format. Organic Maple Kush 3 X.5g Pre-Roll is a high-THC, high-terpene indica in organic hemp paper and a compostable container. Certified organically grown in living soil, this trichome-covered high-THC indica is a TGOD original cross between Koloa Sunrise and GG4. Organic Maple Kush gets its name from the Canadian organic maple syrup used to feed the soil it grows in, giving it a natural source of carbohydrates.

Highly Dutch Organic

This will be the first vape SKU under the Highly Dutch Organic brand. Amsterdam n' Rosin is a 20:80 organic rosin-infused distillate sativa vape, made from cannabis flower and native cannabis terpenes.

Cruuzy

Rosin Charged Hash is a fusion of trichomes and solventless rosin, delivering a blend of full-flower flavor. It starts by carefully pressing flower into a sticky golden rosin. The rosin is then blended with kief, creating a 100% solventless, flavorful rosin charged hash experience.

Puffing Season is a sativa-dominant hybrid with scents of musk, gas, and lemons. The deep hue buds of this sativa are coated with frosty hairs.

Ube Coconut Vape is a flavored vape. Each vape features a nutty vanilla flavor, complemented with the subtle taste of coconut. This taste experience combines natural, botanical terpenes, made with distillate.

Wyld

In addition to the TGOD core brands, the Wyld Team has grown on its popular portfolio, by adding Real Fruit Peach Gummies 5:1 CBD:THC. Each Wyld Peach gummy contains 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD combined with the terpenes limonene, linalool, alpha-pinene, and beta-pinene and they're packaged in compostable packaging.

"Our strategic focus is to operate in select product categories where we have a notable competitive differentiation. Providing high quality, high THC flower and differentiated products has been a key driver of our overall growth and is enabling us to meet major financial milestones in Q2 2022, and beyond. Moving through Summer 2022, we are happy to expand our product offering to the growing community of retail customers and provincial boards." stated Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

