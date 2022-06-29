TGOD's Organic Maple Kush To Be Featured As Quintessential In Cannabis Dispensaries During Canada Day Celebration

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD, a sustainable global cannabis company, celebrates entry into the 2nd half of the year with rapid distribution growth of dried flower SKU, Organic Maple Kush.

Organic Maple Kush is a 3.5g dried flower SKU from The Green Organic Dutchman, and after initial release earlier this year, sales of the SKU have expanded into many provinces. Organic Maple Kush flower is grown under a certified organic process, in living soil, and gets its name from the organic maple syrup used to feed the soil it grows in. It's known for having dense buds with dark purple leaves that bring with it a tropical, fruity, kush-like finish, a result of myrcene and farnesene terpenes that dominate this strains aroma and flavor.

As a strain, Organic Maple Kush boasts consistent THC of 25%-29% and very high terpene levels between 3.5%-4.5%. Due to popular demand and strong retail feedback, TGOD will now offer Organic Maple Kush in the pre-roll category as a 3 X 0.5g SKU starting this summer.

To celebrate the growth of Organic Maple Kush as a top dried flower strain, many retailers will be featuring the SKU as "The quintessential Canadian dried flower product" as part of Canada Day celebrations with various promotions and activations. Participating retail chains include True North Cannabis, The Cannabist Shop, Cannabis Xpress, Bud Bar, 420Premium and One Plant locations.

"There are few things as Canadian as maple syrup, and enjoying this unique product is a great way to celebrate Canada Day. Our proprietary living soil contains natural ingredients sourced from different regions across Canada, including organic maple syrup from the maple forests of Quebec" stated Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD. "Organic maple syrup is food for the beneficial micro-organisms that thrive in our living soil. Rather than synthetic alternatives, a natural approach helps make a stronger, better plant for our customers." Bovingdon added.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

