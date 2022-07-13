Fire & Flower And Pineapple Express Launch Recreational Cannabis Delivery In British Columbia

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. wholly-owned delivery and logistics subsidiary of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF now offers third-party same-day delivery in the province of British Columbia.

The delivery service is available through the Fire & Flower e-commerce website and through various retailers across the province. The e-commerce and delivery capabilities leverage the Hifyre cannabis technology platform and CannDeliv, a cannabis delivery software platform owned by the company.

"Starting today, we are thrilled to launch same-day delivery in the Vancouver metro market and next day to the province of British Columbia through our website and retailers across the province. Customers can expect the same excellent standard of service that has already been deployed in Ontario, with customers receiving their cannabis purchases to their doors in a matter of hours, in many cases," stated Stéphane Trudel, CEO of Fire & Flower.

"Our ability to immediately deploy our technology and delivery service offerings as regulations changed demonstrates our ability to monetize the components of our business and provide value to our customers," continued Trudel.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands.

