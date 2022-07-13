ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fire & Flower And Pineapple Express Launch Recreational Cannabis Delivery In British Columbia

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 8:59 AM | 2 min read
Fire & Flower And Pineapple Express Launch Recreational Cannabis Delivery In British Columbia

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. wholly-owned delivery and logistics subsidiary of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF now offers third-party same-day delivery in the province of British Columbia.

The delivery service is available through the Fire & Flower e-commerce website and through various retailers across the province. The e-commerce and delivery capabilities leverage the Hifyre cannabis technology platform and CannDeliv, a cannabis delivery software platform owned by the company.

"Starting today, we are thrilled to launch same-day delivery in the Vancouver metro market and next day to the province of British Columbia through our website and retailers across the province. Customers can expect the same excellent standard of service that has already been deployed in Ontario, with customers receiving their cannabis purchases to their doors in a matter of hours, in many cases," stated Stéphane Trudel, CEO of Fire & Flower.

"Our ability to immediately deploy our technology and delivery service offerings as regulations changed demonstrates our ability to monetize the components of our business and provide value to our customers," continued Trudel.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

Fire & Flower Q1 2022 Revenue Dips Slightly, Here Are The Detail

Firebird Delivery Launches Across Ontario, Including Rush Delivery

Fire & Flower Launches New Spark Member Prices On Top 50 Best-Selling Cannabis Products

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.Stéphane TrudelCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets