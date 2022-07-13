High Tide Opens Its 128th Retail Cannabis Store In Canada

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA, is opening its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 10027 100 Street in Fort St. John, British Columbia. The store will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use at 4:20 PM local time on July 13.

This opening will represent High Tide's 128th branded retail location across Canada, and 1st in British Columbia, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories. The store will be High Tide's first location in the Peace River Region of British Columbia, within which Fort. St John is the largest municipality. It is located in the center of the city, close to numerous businesses, and is only minutes away from the Alaska Highway, which brings residents and visitors into the city.

"Our first organic store opening in British Columbia is a much-awaited and very positive milestone for High Tide. This is the result of many months of hard work by our team as we navigated the regulatory process to enter the province. I am excited that we finally have the opportunity to bring our innovative discount club model, which has been a proven hit with our customers in the four provinces where we already operate, to British Columbia," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

"Combined with last week's announced acquisition of two operating retail cannabis stores in Vancouver through the Choom BC store portfolio, we are entering the province in a big way and are already almost halfway to the provincial store cap. With this foothold in British Columbia, I anticipate that we will be able to expand quickly through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, putting us in a position to reach the cap of 8 stores in the coming months," continued Grover.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/High Tide Inc.

Related New

High Tide's Blessed CBD Launches Sales Of Hemp-derived CBD Products On Amazon UK

High Tide To Acquire Nine Operating Retail Cannabis Stores From Choom

High Tide Secures $3.85M Subordinated Debt Financing, CA$30M Credit Facilities Delayed