High Tide's Blessed CBD Launches Sales Of Hemp-derived CBD Products On Amazon UK

Blessed CBD subsidiary of High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA, has begun sales of its premium hemp-derived CBD products on Amazon AMZN in the United Kingdom. A range of Blessed CBD products, including gummies, capsules, and balms are now available on Amazon UK, and the remaining Blessed CBD products will be listed in the coming days. All Blessed products qualify for next-day delivery through Amazon Prime. Blessed also intends to list any future SKUs that it may add to its product lineup on the Amazon UK platform.

As with all other CBD retailers who are listed on Amazon UK, Blessed was invited by Amazon themselves to join the platform as a seller of CBD. Retailers that sell CBD through Amazon UK are required to have received Novel Foods Authorization from the United Kingdom's Food Standards Agency as well as pass compliance checks conducted by Amazon.

"The listing of Blessed CBD products on Amazon UK represents a fantastic growth opportunity for Blessed and High Tide. Amazon is unmatched as a global online marketplace, and by joining their platform in the UK, we are broadening Blessed's reach and making our products accessible for many more consumers," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

"Today's announcement is another example of the strength of High Tide's diversified international cannabis ecosystem, as we are able to keep growing our presence and customer bases even in jurisdictions where cannabis is not yet legal. As we further execute on our international strategy, we will continue to explore new and innovative distribution channels for our products, as well as additional markets where we can expand into through our existing and rapidly-expanding ancillary cannabis brand portfolio," continued Grover.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/High Tide Inc.

