National Basketball Players Association Partners With Al Harrington's CBD Company Re+Play

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has partnered with Re+Play, the performance-based wellness and recovery line created by Al Harrington's Harrington Wellness.

This multi-year equity partnership will allow Re+Play to bring the latest in recovery-promoting products and technology to athletes of all levels. Offerings include topicals, kinesiology tape and massage guns, among other naturally infused-pain products.

“Re+Play’s partnership with the NBPA will provide consumers with a wealth of trusted, technology-driven products, to help them recover like a pro,” said Al Harrington, CEO of Harrington Wellness and former NBPA member. “As we move into the next phase of the Re+Play brand with our strategic partners at Amazon AMZN, the NBPA, and Walmart WMT, we are excited to once again reimagine how we help athletes of all levels recover from pain with CBD and other innovative technology.”

Que Gaskins, interim president of THINK450, the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA, added, “Harrington Wellness is a leader and innovator in recovery products for consumers and we are excited to join them in this landmark equity partnership to support and promote their Re+Play line of products.”

The first product release from this new partnership is a line of proprietarily formulated recovery creams — developed in partnership with Avicanna AVCNF, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products.

“It was important that we developed a product that was clearly evidence-based and targeted at improving muscle recovery,” said Dr. Sanford Kunkel, chief medical officer of Harrington Wellness & Re+Play. “Through our partnership with Avicanna—we were able to develop our line at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center, JLABS, giving us a significant competitive product advantage.’’