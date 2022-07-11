Trulieve Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Apopka, Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF opened a new medical dispensary in Apopka, Florida. The dispensary is located at 2121 W Orange Blossom Trail, hours are 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday.

"Trulieve is proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Florida's patient population," stated Trulieve's CEO Kim Rivers, "Trulieve is committed to investing in the Apopka community, as well as offering patients access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, Trulieve portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

