Health Advance Starts Production Of Its CBD Infused De-Alcoholized Wine Beverage

Health Advance, Inc.’s HADV new CBD infused de-alcoholized wine beverage is now in production. Allocation of the first manufacturing run of 19,400 units will be made among customers who are competing for early deliveries at the beginning of August.

Public communications team, Publicity For Good (PFG), has been chosen to spearhead Health Advance's industry ambassadorship for the new brand, called 66° Beverage Company. Production of 66° is being handled through Health Advance's Courtship Wines division.

President of Health Advance, Larry McLachlin, stated: "This demonstrates leadership by our Courtship Wines management team. They are making astute arrangements that will benefit consumers and Health Advance shareholders, both. Publicity For Good is a cut above in their grasp of this market. They understand our brand mission. PFG will help us be effective in reaching journalists, retail market decision makers and industry personnel with insightful, leading edge information. We are not playing around. Our unique CBD infused wine beverage is absolutely going to be an iconic brand in this exciting adult beverage sector. That's why we welcome Publicity For Good as truly special mission partners. Get ready world - here we come."

Photo: Courtesy of Health Advance, Inc.

