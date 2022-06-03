Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Health Advance, BioHarvest, Neuraxpharm, Vertosa, Day One Beverages, NCRPS, TRICHOME

TRICHOME Announces Leadership Changes

Attender Underwriting Managers, which is doing business as TRICHOME, announced that Jeffrey C. Conway will assume the combined role of CEO and president.

Conway is joined by Thomas Cioletti, who was recently promoted to vice president of underwriting and operations. Together they lead a team that builds, underwrites, launches and manages property and casualty insurance coverages focused solely on cannabis.

"We will continue the vision to build and offer risk management and insurance that promotes the long-term sustainability needed in the cannabis marketplace," Conway said.

National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Names Rocco Petrilli As CEO & President

National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services (NCRPS) has appointed Rocco Petrilli to the full-time position of CEO and president.

Petrilli has extensive experience in all aspects of global and multinational business planning and development. He also specializes in risk management and talent optimization, achieving multiple team victories in more than a dozen business startups by creating the proper organizational architecture and ensuring continuous improvement.

Petrilli also serves as chairman of the National Cannabis Risk Management Association (NCRMA).

Health Advance Introduces President Of Its CBD Wine Beverage Brand

Health Advance, Inc HADV has named David Katz as president and co-founder of Health Advance's new CBD-infused wine beverage brand, 66° Beverage Company.

Katz is the chief executive of the brand, which will be launched through HADV's Courtship Wines joint venture.

Katz is a senior sales and marketing leader with skills and successes that are relevant to the effective commercialization of the 66° CBD-infused wine beverage products.

He has demonstrated business profit-making performance excellence in both the food sector and non-food consumer products. Katz also developed a thriving niche presence in the Canadian wine-producing market specializing in the food service sector.

“We've planned carefully, but with a lot of creativity,” Katz said. “People in food distribution know me and are keen to get involved with this innovative product launch. They realize that we are not stopping at our first three varietals.”

BioHarvest Sciences Names New CMO

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has hired Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as its chief medical officer, marking a significant milestone in the company's route for the development of next-generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

Cornblatt previously served as director of consumer clinical research and science and as medical director at Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. He is also the inventor of three issued patents and four pending provisional patents focused on plant-based bioactive compounds and health promotion.

Prior to moving to Nutramax Laboratories in 2010, Cornblatt was the scientific director and developer of the Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) Center for Translational Research (CTR).

Neuraxpharm Hires Alfredo Barón As Country Manager For Spain

Neuraxpharm Group has hired Alfredo Barón to serve as the new country manager of Neuraxpharm Spain, replacing Javier Mercadé who has been appointed head of growth markets for developing markets such as Portugal, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland and the Nordic countries.

As the new country manager of Neuraxpharm Spain, Barón will be responsible for continuing to expand the business in Spain and leading the launch of new, innovative product lines in the country.

Barón has more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical sector, both in Spain and internationally. Previously, Barón was at the international pharmaceutical company Almirall, where he held numerous positions.

Javier Mercadé will now hold the position of head of growth markets at Neuraxpharm to lead the growth of the new markets in which the company is present.

"We are extremely proud to announce the appointment of Alfredo Barón as the new country manager of Neuraxpharm Spain,” Jörg-Thomas Dierks said. “We are convinced that, with his experience and his ability to nurture talent, he will contribute to the expansion of the business in Spain and will lead to new challenges.”

Vertosa Strengthens Its Board Of Directors

Vertosa, a science-first cannabis company that creates effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products, has appointed Manon Daoust and James Pelligrini to serve on its board of directors.

Daoust brings more than 30 years of experience in the food and nutritional industry to the company's board. Most recently, she served as the executive vice president of strategy and custom flavor solutions at McCormick & Company, a producer of spices and related food products.

Pelligrini joins Vertosa's board of directors with extensive finance and new brand development experience from the alcoholic beverage industry. He currently serves as the co-founder and managing partner at Goat Rodeo Capital, a Vertosa investor and venture capital firm that specializes in the beverage sector.

"Manon is a veteran in the food and beverage industry and has driven consistent results in her previous positions,” Ben Larson, CEO of Vertosa, said. “Meanwhile, James is an innovative pioneer whose creativity is a welcome addition to our board. Together, their leadership skills and unique approach to applying solutions in this market will drive new innovations as our company scales with the industry."

Day One Beverages Announces Sponsorship Deal With Professional Pickleball Family, The Johnson's

Day One Beverages, the sparkling CBD water brand and exclusive CBD partner of USA Pickleball, has recently announced a momentous sponsorship deal with the Johnson's, a family of professional pickleball superstars.

The top-ranked family includes Julie Johnson, mother and senior pro pickleball player, and her two pro-pickleball-playing children, JW Johnson and Jorja Johnson.

"Day One is thrilled to be sponsoring world-class athletes in JW, Jorja, and Julie Johnson,” Chris Clifford, CEO of Day One said. “The Johnson family embodies what Day One is about; they pursue their best on and off the court and do so while living a healthy lifestyle. For us, it's exciting to see competitors of their caliber use our products day-in and day-out, and we look forward to helping them focus, recover, and continue on their pursuit of excellence.”

