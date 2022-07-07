Good Day Farm And 40 Tons Collaboration To Benefit Individuals With Cannabis-Related Offenses

Good Day Farm, a medical cannabis brand, is collaborating with 40 Tons, a social impact brand that provides second chances to those with past cannabis convictions. This collaboration includes the launch of two limited-edition vape pens in Arkansas and Missouri, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting 40 Tons.

"We are so proud to continue our support for restorative justice with the release of the Good Day Farm x 40 Tons vape collection. Every purchase from the Good Day Farm x 40 Tons vape collection helps to break the chains of injustice by supporting non-violent cannabis prisoners on their journey to freedom and to a full, equitable life once they return home to their loved ones," stated Laurie Gregory, chief marketing officer at Good Day Farm. "We are fortunate to be a part of this amazing legal cannabis community and industry – always advocating for those who are suffering the consequences of unjust incarceration."

The two specialty Good Day Farm x 40 Tons premium rechargeable .5 vapes include:

The Advocate: 20 TON - An uplifting, blend that is citrus, floral, and diesel flavored.

The Legacy: 40 TON - A blend created with the legacy of the mission in mind. This calming vape has berry and diesel flavors and aromas.

Photo: Courtesy of Good Day Farm

Related News

Berner's Cookies Joins Up With Good Day Farm, First Step Into Arkansas Medical Marijuana Market

Good Day Farm Expands Missouri Cultivation Operations, Plans To Launch New Cannabis-Infused & Nano Gummies

Marijuana In Flower Form Now Available To Louisiana's Medical Cannabis Patients