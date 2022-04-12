Berner's Cookies Joins Up With Good Day Farm, First Step Into Arkansas Medical Marijuana Market

Occupying 4,034 square feet of prime retail space in the Little Rock suburb of Chenal, this retail collaboration marks Cookies’ entry into the Arkansas medical cannabis market and will provide the state’s patients with an expanded assortment of curated cannabis products and exclusive merchandise.

“I never imagined our first store in the South being in Arkansas; I actually never pictured opening a store in the South in general,” said Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. “We are extremely excited about our partnership with Good Day Farm and look forward to providing real menus and a curated customer journey for those in Arkansas, especially those who have never experienced cannabis before. The last time I was in Little Rock, I was on a tour with Snoop and we had a blast. I look forward to setting the tone with Good Day Farm and giving Arkansas a taste of California.”

With a bold and unmistakable “Cookies blue” exterior design, Berner’s By Good Day Farm will carry products from both Cookies and Good Day Farm, including exclusive merchandise such as bespoke skateboards and apparel designed with the spirit of Little Rock in mind. Exclusive Cookies cultivars will be available, including Gary Payton, Cereal Milk, The Fly, Georgia Pie, Laughing Gas and Peach Cobbler.

“As ambassadors of cannabis in the South, it’s an honor to be the first cannabis company to bring the iconic Cookies brand to Arkansas patients,” stated Laurie Gregory, chief marketing officer at Good Day Farm. “Our new dispensary will offer the best of both brands, featuring 30+ new cultivars and all the products Good Day Farm’s customers know and love, from honey, gummies, chocolates and vapes, to our newly launched live resin collection. This store is the first of many planned collaborations between Good Day Farm and Cookies across the South, a partner who shares our commitment to helping good people and providing good cannabis.”

Area patients are welcome to attend a grand opening celebration at the store on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring local food, merchandise giveaways, and an appearance by Berner.

Berner’s by Good Day Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Photo: Courtesy of Good Day Farm / Cookies