Good Day Farm Expands Missouri Cultivation Operations, Plans To Launch New Cannabis-Infused & Nano Gummies

Good Day Farm announced the expansion of its Missouri operations with a new 106,000-square-foot state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Columbia.

To commemorate the moment, Good Day Farm has created a super-sized THC gummy for the Show Me State that will remain on permanent display in its Columbia cultivation facility, serving to inspire the company's employees to strive for innovation daily. Weighing in at 135 pounds and containing 10,000 mg of THC, the gummy was crafted in Good Day Farm's 2,500-square-foot kitchen by its team of expert chefs.

"Drawing from our library of over 150 unique strains and the bright minds of our talented chefs and R&D team, our gummies are crafted with only the highest-quality cannabis, cultivated right here in our state-of-the-art grow facility in Columbia," Laurie Gregory, chief marketing officer at Good Day Farm, said.

Cannabis-Infused Gummies

Good Day Farm will launch two unique lines of cannabis-infused gummies this month, beginning with a five-SKU portfolio of vegan and gluten-free gummies containing 10 mg of high-potency THC each.

Available SKUs include:

Sour Apple Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Strawberry Lemonade Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Watermelon Sugar Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Wild Berry Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Rise N' Shine Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Nano Gummies

Good Day Farm also said that it plans to launch Missouri's first-ever line of nano gummies – rapid-onset cannabis-infused gummies powered by the company's proprietary nano-emulsion technology – later this month.

The nano gummy collection includes Good Day Farm's fast-acting Night Night gummies, which feature precise, delicately-balanced ratios of both classic and novel cannabinoids THC, CBD and CBN to enhance deep relaxation and promote restful sleep.

The full range of nano gummies at launch includes:

Strawberry-Kiwi: Fast-Acting Nano-Emulsified Gummies (20-pack, 100mg THC)

Sour Blue Raspberry: Fast-Acting Nano-Emulsified Gummies (20-pack, 100mg THC)

Night Night: Fast-Acting Nano-Emulsified Gummies (20-pack, 100mg THC, CBD, CBN)

Good Day Farm will round out its latest array of spring product launches with the release of over 30 premium flower strains, which will be sold in dispensaries throughout the state in March.

"We're proud to be part of Missouri's growing medical market and look forward to being a strong employer in the area, creating over 250 new jobs by late summer," Anthony Cieslak, chief operating officer at Good Day Farm, said.

Good Day Farm gummies will be sold in its Cape Girardeau dispensary located at 1330 Broadway Street as well as in several other dispensaries across the state.

Photo: Courtesy of Good Day Farm