Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Halo Collective, Bright Green Corp, Australis Capital & Flora Growth

Halo Collective Names New CEO

Halo Collective Inc. HALO HCANF (Germany: A9KN) has promoted President Katharyn Field as the company’s CEO.

Field is a proven cannabis industry professional with significant management expertise. She succeeds Kiran Sidhu, who resigned as CEO and as a director on the company's board of directors.

Field takes the helm at Halo with nearly a decade of direct cannabis experience spanning all facets of the business, including strategy, retail, corporate development, business development, HR & organization, legal & regulatory, and investor relations.

Having first entered the cannabis industry in 2014 at Costa Farms where she led the procurement, build-out, and sale of one of five original vertically integrated companies in Florida. Subsequently, Field operated a strategy consulting practice focused on cannabis and also worked at MariMed, Inc. MRMD as EVP of corporate development.

“Our focus now is to build on this success, de-emphasizing initiatives in less attractive markets and more effectively harnessing the capabilities we have developed to achieve profitability,” Ryan Kunkel, chair of the board said.

The Toronto-based company has also appointed experienced cannabis professional Cassidy McCord as a director on the board.

Bright Green Corp’s Ed Robinson Steps Down As CEO

Bright Green Corporation BGXX announced that Ed Robinson is stepping down as CEO and as a member of the board of directors to pursue other opportunities.

Robinson will remain with the company as a capital markets advisor through 2023.

The board has initiated a comprehensive search to identify a permanent CEO. Until a successor is named, the board has appointed the chairman of the board, Terry Rafih, as interim CEO.

“We thank Ed for his dedication and work to guide Bright Green through an important period of growth,” Rafih said. “Under his leadership, the company completed a direct listing on Nasdaq in May 2022, made notable progress as it prepares to grow, manufacture and market federally-compliant cannabis, and is positioned to advance its development of innovative, advanced agricultural ecosystems for medicinal plants.”

Australis Capital Welcomes Jill Swainson To Board Of Directors

Australis Capital Inc. AUSAAUSAF, also known as Audacious, has appointed Jill Swainson as a member of the board of directors.

She will replace Avi Gellar who served as a board member since November 2020, and who has resigned for personal reasons.

Swainson is a legal professional, and was a 2019 Finalist for the Canadian General Counsel Awards - Dealmaker of the Year, as well as a two-Time Legal 500 General Counsel Powerlist Award.

She joins the company fully equipped with the skills, knowledge, and expertise to support an organization in achieving extraordinary results through people, process, policy and culture.

“Jill has been one of the leading legal lights in the cannabis sector, overseeing numerous transactions, international expansion, product launches and everything else,” Terry Booth, the company’s CEO, said. “She brings a levelheaded and entrepreneurial approach that will serve AUDACIOUS and its shareholders well as we continue to grow the company."

Flora Growth Taps Brandon Konigsberg To Serve On Board Of Directors

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC announced the change at its meeting of shareholders on July 5, 2022 at which shareholders voted in favor of all of the proposals submitted, including the election of seven members to the company’s board of directors.

In addition to the re-election of the company’s six incumbent directors, the shareholders also elected Brandon Konigsberg to serve on the board. Apart from his duties as a board member, Konigsberg will serve as chair of the audit committee and as a member of the compensation committee.

Konigsberg is a seasoned leader in finance and will focus on Flora’s key growth drivers to advance Flora’s global expansion. Konigsberg is a former executive of JP Morgan Chase & CO JPM and has held various leadership roles, serving as CFO and COO for various growing and turnaround business units.

“The addition of Mr. Konigsberg to our Board is further testament to our ongoing commitment to fiscal discipline and sound governance,” Luis Merchan, Flora’s chairman and CEO said. “He brings with him exceptional experience in the fields of finance and operations and will assist in helping our organization achieve rapid financial growth and maximize our shareholder value.”

Benzinga photo. Source: Image from Shutterstock