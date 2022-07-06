Bipartisan Lawmakers Add More Marijuana And Psychedelics Reform Amendments To Defense Bill

Bipartisan lawmakers in Congress introduced several drug policy reform amendments in a large-scale advocacy bill to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reported Marijuana Moment.

Banning federal employment discrimination against veterans who use marijuana, providing funding for studies on psychedelics' therapeutic benefits, and allowing US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) doctors to recommend medical cannabis to veterans are part of the proposals included in the amendments.

“Codify that VA doctors can assist veterans in providing recommendations, opinions, and completion of the forms to become state-legal medical cannabis patients,” reads one of the amendments filed by Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and bipartisan congress cosponsors.

In addition, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) filed an amendment that complements the previous one, granting VA doctors that authority.

Last June, House lawmakers passed two amendments related to the use of marijuana in the US military that has already been attached to the NDAA following approval in the House Armed Services Committee.

“It is the historically discriminatory manner in which laws related to marijuana offenses have been enforced, the potential for the continued discriminatory application of the law (whether intentional or unintentional), and recommendations for actions that can be taken to minimize the risk of such discrimination,” said representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) also approved an amendment that would require the DOD to research marijuana as an opioid alternative for military members with certain health conditions.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—recently filed measures to increase psychedelic research.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) proposed an amendment to the NDAA that would allow the secretary of defense to approve grants for research into the therapeutic potential of certain psychedelics such as MDMA, psilocybin, ibogaine, and 5-MeO. –DMT for active-duty military with PTSD.

