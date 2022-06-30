ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pure Extracts Signs Listing Agreement With Shoppers Drug Mart And Receives Initial Purchase Order

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Pure Extracts Signs Listing Agreement With Shoppers Drug Mart And Receives Initial Purchase Order

Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pure Extracts Technologies Corp., PRXTF PULL A has signed a cannabis products supplier agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

The initial purchase order comprises 6 SKUs including Pure Pulls THC and CBD full spectrum oil vape cartridges, as well as Pure Chews THC and CBD edible gummies. The gummies are sold in Pure Extracts’ proprietary blister packages for ultimate freshness and convenience. These products will be made available on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, stated: “We are excited about joining such a trusted health and wellness retailer as Shoppers and look forward to introducing our brands to their medical customers. This marks another successful milestone in the expansion of our line of branded products and we believe this distribution relationship will contribute a significant amount of revenue to our financials over time.”

About Pure Extracts
Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its standard processing license by Health Canada under the cannabis act on September 25, 2020, and its sales amendment on July 19, 2021.

Related News

Pure Extracts Exports First Shipment Of Cannabis Oil Extracts To German Pharma

Pure Extracts Receives Initial Purchase Order Of Vape Cartridges From Cannabis NB

Michigan Cannabis Extraction Co Pure Grown Extracts Receives Medical Pre-Qualification Status Letter

 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Ben NikolaevskyShoppers Drug Mart Inc.CannabisNewsMarkets