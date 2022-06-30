Pure Extracts Signs Listing Agreement With Shoppers Drug Mart And Receives Initial Purchase Order

Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pure Extracts Technologies Corp., PRXTF PULL A has signed a cannabis products supplier agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

The initial purchase order comprises 6 SKUs including Pure Pulls THC and CBD full spectrum oil vape cartridges, as well as Pure Chews THC and CBD edible gummies. The gummies are sold in Pure Extracts’ proprietary blister packages for ultimate freshness and convenience. These products will be made available on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, stated: “We are excited about joining such a trusted health and wellness retailer as Shoppers and look forward to introducing our brands to their medical customers. This marks another successful milestone in the expansion of our line of branded products and we believe this distribution relationship will contribute a significant amount of revenue to our financials over time.”

About Pure Extracts

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its standard processing license by Health Canada under the cannabis act on September 25, 2020, and its sales amendment on July 19, 2021.

