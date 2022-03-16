Pure Extracts Exports First Shipment Of Cannabis Oil Extracts To German Pharma

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) has successfully exported its first batch of cannabis oil extracts to a German pharmaceutical company under a Health Canada export permit.

Pure Extracts purchased Canadian grown, EU-GMP certified, dry cannabis flower and extracted it into 65% pure THC full spectrum oil (FSO) and into 85% pure THC distillate.

These extracts will be furthered processed in Germany into an ultra-pure form of THC for medicinal purposes.

This initial sale will pave the way for longer term supply agreements into Germany, Europe’s most important market and the company plans to continue seeking export opportunities for its products in other European countries wherever they can be legally sold.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “It is gratifying to have had our concentrates selected by a German pharmaceutical company for use in their medical products. We are excited about the entire European market opportunity for our extracts.”

Photo: Courtesy of Tom Fisk from Pexels