Pure Extracts Receives Initial Purchase Order Of Vape Cartridges From Cannabis NB

byVuk Zdinjak
March 10, 2022 11:57 am

Pure Extracts Receives Initial Purchase Order Of Vape Cartridges From Cannabis NB

Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (OTC:PRXTF) (CSE:PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) has received an initial purchase order for its cannabis vape cartridges from Cannabis NB, a retailer of non-medical cannabis in the province of New Brunswick.

The purchase order is for 3 SKUs of 1.0 gram Pure Pulls branded vape cartridges filled with a selection of some of the company's 30+ proprietary cannabis full-spectrum oil and CBD formulations.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, stated: "We are pleased to be expanding our sales and brand awareness outside of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario into Eastern Canada. The New Brunswick PO reflects both the high-quality of our products and the consumer demand for legacy brands."

Photo created by JRod of Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

