Pure Extracts Receives Initial Purchase Order Of Vape Cartridges From Cannabis NB

Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (OTC:PRXTF) (CSE:PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) has received an initial purchase order for its cannabis vape cartridges from Cannabis NB, a retailer of non-medical cannabis in the province of New Brunswick.

The purchase order is for 3 SKUs of 1.0 gram Pure Pulls branded vape cartridges filled with a selection of some of the company's 30+ proprietary cannabis full-spectrum oil and CBD formulations.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, stated: "We are pleased to be expanding our sales and brand awareness outside of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario into Eastern Canada. The New Brunswick PO reflects both the high-quality of our products and the consumer demand for legacy brands."

Photo created by JRod of Benzinga