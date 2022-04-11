Green Horizons' High Tech Grow Site: 'Make Coachella Valley To Cannabis What Silicon Valley Is To Tech'

Green Horizons announced plans for its massive Canna-Campus in Coachella Valley, which broke ground late last year and is under construction. The first-of-its-kind facility will feature scaled cannabis cultivation alongside CPG brand development, positioning the Company to become one of the largest vertically integrated brand platforms in the world.

Phase I of the Green Horizons campus will consist of 101,787 sq. ft. of a state-of-the-art, sealed, Class “A” automated light deprivation greenhouse. Phase II adds an additional 125,000 sq. ft. that will serve as the Company’s corporate headquarters as well as its brand incubator, along with additional light deprivation greenhouse cultivation space. In keeping with Green Horizons’ mission to guarantee consistency and uniformity, the Company seeks to redefine the cultivation landscape by creating a blue ocean of top-shelf flower at greenhouse COGS. “The Coachella Valley is the perfect place to build a world-class cultivation and CPG brand campus at this scale,” said Carlos “Los” Arias, co-founder and CEO of Green Horizons. “Coachella has long been a stalwart agricultural community, and I am honored to now help make Coachella a global cannabis destination. Being built to last is more important than being first, and we’re just getting started.” Arias and fellow co-founder Michael Meade are joined by founding investor Star Branding Investment Group, LLC, which brings its global entrepreneurial prowess to Green Horizons, drawing on its success in building global brands and experience in a wide range of operational matters. Social Justice "Green Horizons recognizes the privilege to work within the legal cannabis space and is committed to positive social change at the local level," the company noted in a press release. To that end, Green Horizons is partnering with the City of Coachella in launching the Build the Valley Initiative, which will consist of two prominent initiatives: first, building infrastructure for the community; and second, advocacy for expungement and job creation for which Green Horizons will create a dedicated Coachella Valley program. In addition to their local community activism, Green Horizons is also invested in the sustainable future of the cannabis industry and is a member of an industry task force, comprised of top operators, financiers and attorneys, whose aim is to eradicate the use of plastics in the cannabis supply chain. Photo courtesy of Green Horizons