Fab 5 Freddy And Curaleaf Expand B NOBLE Cannabis Brand To New Jersey

B Noble Inc. and Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF are expanding its B NOBLE product partnership in New Jersey. The brand's signature 2-pack pre-rolls are now available at Curaleaf's locations in Bellmawr and Edgewater Park, as well as medical and adult-use dispensaries across the state.

Founded in collaboration with Fab 5 Freddy, legendary hip-hop pioneer, filmmaker, visual artist and cannabis advocate, and Bernard Noble, B NOBLE is a for-profit, cause-based cannabis brand. As part of Curaleaf's corporate social responsibility program, Rooted In Good, B NOBLE launched in July 2021 and is the company's first large-scale brand venture in alignment with its dedicated social equity work.

The brand is dedicated to telling the story of its namesake, Bernard Noble, who was arrested in Louisiana and sentenced to 13 years in prison for possessing the equivalent of two joints. In 2017, Bernard's case began to draw attention across the country, and he quickly became a national symbol for the need to reform the country's unjust drug laws, sparking advocacy and a movement to free him. As a result, Bernard was released seven years into his sentence and his story was featured prominently in Fab 5 Freddy's 2018 documentary, Grass Is Greener.

At launch, three strains of 2-pack B NOBLE pre-rolls including Azazel (Sativa), Bittersweet (Hybrid) and Apple Sundae (Indica) will be available at Curaleaf's Bellmawr and Edgewater Park locations, in addition to wholesale accounts across the state. 10% of proceeds from each B NOBLE sale will go towards From the Block to the Boardroom, a New Jersey organization that provides resources and educational opportunities for those impacted by the penal system.

"We're thrilled to expand the B NOBLE partnership into New Jersey, especially on the heels of the state's adult-use launch in April which has proven to be tremendously successful," stated Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "New Jersey's cannabis industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, making way for B NOBLE to continue its national impact, both in generating awareness of the collateral consequences of the War on Drugs, and with monetary proceeds that will directly help individuals and communities impacted by systemic inequality."

B NOBLE is now available in nine states including Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey and New York.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

